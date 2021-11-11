Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Shares Down 2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.97. 56,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 119,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.