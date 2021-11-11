Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 145,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,004,696 shares.The stock last traded at $96.06 and had previously closed at $92.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

