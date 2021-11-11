GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Shares of GFS opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.