GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.