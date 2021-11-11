GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last 90 days. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 29,957.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

