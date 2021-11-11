Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.64. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 53,017 shares.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,033,000 after purchasing an additional 330,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 840,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,577,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,649,000 after purchasing an additional 297,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

