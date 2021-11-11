Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 3.9%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.