Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 224,961 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 3,585.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,338,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44.

