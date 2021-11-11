Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.75 Million Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 240.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of The RealReal worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on The RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,004 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.74.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

