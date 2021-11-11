Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Open Lending worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,469 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Open Lending by 39.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 275,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Open Lending by 316.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 20.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 210,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $464,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

