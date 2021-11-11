Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $13.70 Million Investment in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 874,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Arrival as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

