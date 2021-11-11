Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,731 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $13,487,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $81.84 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

