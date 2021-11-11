Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 873,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.84.
About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.