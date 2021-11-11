Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 873,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

