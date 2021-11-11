Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,865,759.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.64, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

