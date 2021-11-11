GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

