Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 922,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $927.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

