Govi (GOVI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.00 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Govi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00003838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Govi has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00074284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00097035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.24 or 0.07242201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,953.75 or 0.99805718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,605,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars.

