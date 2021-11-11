Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $279,470.28 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.89. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.