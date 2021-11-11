Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.