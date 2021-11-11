Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNLN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $494,520. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

