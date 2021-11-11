Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Bottomline Technologies (de), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 3 2 0 2.40

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.25%. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 20.03 -$12.60 million ($0.18) -199.32 Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.54 -$16.29 million ($0.38) -123.79

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de). Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -5.04% 10.83% 9.55% Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23%

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

