Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

GO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,290. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grocery Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 189.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Grocery Outlet worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

