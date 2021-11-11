GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,252,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,027. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 19.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 106.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

