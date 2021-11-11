Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Shares Down 6.8%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

