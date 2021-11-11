Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

