Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce $164.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.85 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $321,043.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.42. 228,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

