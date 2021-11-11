GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.54 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $52.88 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001274 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,727,657 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

