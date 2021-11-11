GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

NYSE:GXO opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $389,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $144,731,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $6,158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $16,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

