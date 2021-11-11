Hacken Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.69 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $132.09 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 106.4% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00073849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00074139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.20 or 0.07225102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.40 or 0.99838391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,181,021 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

