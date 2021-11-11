Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale lowered Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $97.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.53.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

