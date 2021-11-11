Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Down 1%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 4,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

