Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.26 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

