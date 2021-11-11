Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. 488,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,264. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $252.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HARP. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 12,816.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

