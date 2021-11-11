HC Wainwright Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 402,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

