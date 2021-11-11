HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYRS. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.22 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

