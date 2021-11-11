HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of SYRS opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,732,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.