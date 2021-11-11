HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of SYRS opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,732,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

