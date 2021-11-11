Head-To-Head Analysis: Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) vs. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp 45.47% 15.74% 1.78%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Standard Chartered and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 3 3 0 2.29 PacWest Bancorp 0 1 8 1 3.00

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and PacWest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 0.93 $724.00 million N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.59 -$1.24 billion $4.95 9.89

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Standard Chartered on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

