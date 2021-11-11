Head to Head Analysis: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.31 $703.03 million $0.96 9.04

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S 24.14% 6.06% 0.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thomasville Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75

Risk and Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats Thomasville Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels.

