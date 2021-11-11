Head-To-Head Comparison: NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) versus Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NetObjects alerts:

This table compares NetObjects and Asana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asana $227.00 million 105.05 -$211.71 million ($1.81) -71.64

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NetObjects and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A Asana 0 4 7 0 2.64

Asana has a consensus price target of $96.27, suggesting a potential downside of 25.76%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than NetObjects.

Volatility & Risk

NetObjects has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asana beats NetObjects on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NetObjects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetObjects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.