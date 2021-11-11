Head to Head Contrast: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.63%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -30.74% -10.42% -3.55% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Tritax Big Box REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.47 -$166.35 million ($2.33) -4.77 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tritax Big Box REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Tritax Big Box REIT beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

