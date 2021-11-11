Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 378.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

NYSE HR opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

