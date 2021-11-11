Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.40 Million

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce sales of $496.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.80 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

PEAK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,830. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

