Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.90 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) received a €2.90 ($3.41) price target from Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

ETR HDD opened at €2.38 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.14 and its 200-day moving average is €1.94. The firm has a market cap of $722.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.99. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €0.51 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of €2.55 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

