Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 134.65%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

