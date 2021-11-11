Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 21,100 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $117,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COR traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $162.15. 876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $171.05.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

