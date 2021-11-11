Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Insider Melanie M. Nealis Sells 1,000 Shares

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

