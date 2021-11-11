Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of HP opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.97%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

