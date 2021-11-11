Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.