Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

