Héroux-Devtek (HRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$18.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$675.78 million and a P/E ratio of 24.13. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$11.75 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.80.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

